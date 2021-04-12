Management 360 Elevates Six Managers To Partner

EXCLUSIVE: Management 360 has promoted managers Kelli Alick, Melissa Breaux, Adam Marshall, Jill McElroy, Clifford Murray, and Priya Satiani to partner during the company’s staff Zoom meeting today. The promotions not only acknowledged the group’s work on behalf of its clients but also each individual’s leadership within the company and respect in the entertainment community at large. The new partners’ work spans the talent, literary, and production divisions of the firm, and exemplifies the company’s mission to create extraordinary opportunities for artists.

The six new partners collectively represent Emerald Fennell, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Henry Winkler, Barry Keoghan, Ryan O’Connell, Megan Amram Adil El Arbi and Billal Fallah, T.S Nowlin, Noga Landau, Zazie Beetz, Jonathan Majors, Chinonye Chukwu, Channing Godfrey Peoples, Eddie Huang, Jermaine Fowler, Taylour Paige, Lamorne Morris, Storm Reid, Daniel Kaluuya, Christopher Abbott, Imogen Poots, Tom Burke, Mackenzie Davis, Sean Harris, Micheal Ward, Julie Plec, Andrea Berloff, Bryan Cogman, Karl Gajdusek, Nicole Kassell, Nia DaCosta, Eliza Hittman, Antonio Campos, Sean Durkin, Jesse Williams, Olivia Holt, Jurnee Smollett and Gabriel Luna.

They have also been essential to 360’s production efforts including, most recently, the hit Netflix film, Yes Day.

“We’re incredibly proud to call this talented group our partners. As individuals, they each embody the best of everything we hold dear – the highest integrity, unwavering support of their clients and colleagues, and an entrepreneurial spirit,” Management 360 said. “Whether they began their careers with us or joined 360 more recently, Kelli, Melissa, Adam, Jill, Cliff, and Priya have each become essential teammates, and we’re beyond thrilled to continue growing together.”