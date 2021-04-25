Man Wore Body Armor, Confronted Officers In Sunset Boulevard Fatal Shooting

The man, who has not been identified, started the incident when the police were responding to another call with lights and siren. The man pulled his car in front of them and stopped suddenly, then reversed his vehicle into the patrol car, the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted Saturday night.

“The driver of the car exited, was wearing body armor, & had his right hand concealed behind him,” the tweet said. “He moved toward the officers who had exited their patrol car. He counted “3, 2, 1″ & began to move his arm to the front of his body, at which time there was an OIS [officer-involved shooting].”

Police responded with gun fire and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The officers were wearing body cameras, said Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The car the man was driving was covered in decals spelling out messages such as “New world order,” “Women Rule” and “Cancel all Bibles,” along with the numbers 333 and 666, according to video from KTLA-TV.