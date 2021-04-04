Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards Winners List Updating Live – Watch The Livestream

After the cruelest year and amid the weirdest awards season in memory, the eighth annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards are being handed out tonight. Deadline will be updating the winners at the virtual ceremony as they are announced, and you can watch the livestream above.

See the winners announced so far and the remaining nominees in all 21 categories spanning film, TV, theater, commercials and music videos below.

The long-gestating threequel Bill & Ted Face the Music comes in with a leading four noms in the film category, and Mulan Hillbilly Elegy have three apiece. No other pic has more than two. Saturday Night Live leads the TV side with four MUAHS noms.

MUAHS

Anthony Anderson is hosting the show, and opened with a line about learning “how to accessorize our PPE.” Cue the funny canned applause.

Related Story Eddie Murphy To Receive Distinguished Artisan Honor At Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards

Emmy-winning comedy legend and Dreamgirls Oscar nominee Eddie Murphy received the MUAHS guild’s Distinguished Artisan Award tonight, on his 60th birthday. He was introduced by his Coming 2 America co-star Arsenio Hall, and the honor was presented by Murphy’s longtime stylist team of Vera Steimberg and Stacey “Cut” Morris.

The first Lifetime Achievement honor went to Matthew Mungle, a five-time Makeup Oscar nominee and winner for 1993’s Dracula.

Glenn Close introduced Mungle with a story about how he and his team transformed her into the title character for Albert Nobbs. She was stunned when she saw the final product, saying, “It wasn’t me anymore.” Close said that when her Hillbilly Elegy role came along, “the first person I called was Matthew.” After her makeup transformation into the film’s Mamaw, Close said she has the exact same feeling. “You are a great artist, you deserve this incredible award,” she said, adding that she’s “sure” they’ll work together again.

“Share your knowledge with others, be kind to others” Mungle said to “younger makeup artists” in accepting the awards. He also thanked Close and his longtime colleagues.

The other Lifetime Achievement honoree tonight was Terry Baliel, a three-time Emmy winner who also worked on such films as The Joy Luck Club, Star Trek, Planet of the Apes, Alice in Wonderland and Jojo Rabbit. He was introduced by the latter’s Scarlett Johansson.

“He could have gotten a nom for Jojo Rabbit, if they had expanded the award to 10 nominees like other categories,” she said.

Here are the winners announced so far at the 2021 MUAHS Awards, along with the nominees in the remaining categories:

WINNERS:

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up in a TV Special or TV Movie

Saturday Night Live

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Rachel Pagani

Best Contemporary Hair Styling in a TV Special or TV Movie

Dancing with the Stars

Kimi Messina, Jani Kleinbard, Regina Rodriquez, Roma Goddard

Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling in a TV Special or TV Movie

Hamilton

Frederick Waggoner

Best Contemporary Make-Up, TV Special or TV Movie

Saturday Night Live

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna Pisani

Best Hair Styling, Commercials & Music Videos

Workout/State Farm “Chris Paul and Alfonso Ribeiro”

Stacey Morris

Best Make-Up, Commercials & Music Videos

Lady Gaga “911”

Sarah Tanno, Mike Mekash, Eryn Krueger Mekash

Best Hair Styling, Theatrical Productions (Live Stage)

Hamilton (And Peggy Company)

Marcelo Donari, Robert Mrazik

Best Hair Styling, Children & Teen Programming

All That

Joe Matke, Dwayne Ross, Theresa Broadnax

Best Make-Up, Children & Teen Programming

All That

Michael Johnston, Melanie Mills, Tyson Fountaine, Nadege Schoenfeld

Best Hair Styling, Daytime Television

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Roberto Ramos, Tara Copeland

Best Make-Up, Daytime Television

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Jason McGlothin, Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Chanty LaGrana, John Foster

REMAINING NOMINEES:

Best Contemporary Make-Up, Feature-Length Motion Picture

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Bill Corso, Dennis Liddiard, Stephen Kelley

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Deborah Lamia Denaver, Sabrina Wilson, Miho Suzuki, Cale Thomas

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Katy Fray, Lisa Layman, Thomas Kolarek

The Prom

Eryn Krueger Mekash, J. Roy Helland, Kyra Panchenko, Donald McInnes

Promising Young Woman

Angela Wells, Brigitte Hennech, Adam Christopher

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up, Feature-Length Motion Picture

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Bill Corso, Dennis Liddiard, Stephen Kelley, Bianca Appice

Hillbilly Elegy

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Jamie Hess, Devin Morales, Jessica Gambardella

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Matiki Anoff, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Carl Fullerton, Debi Young

Mank

Gigi Williams, Michelle Audrina Kim

Mulan

Denise Kum, Rick Findlater, Georgia Lockhart-Adams, James MacKinnon

Best Special Make-Up Effects, Feature-Length Motion Picture (Tie, six nominees)

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Bill Corso, Kevin Yagher, Steve Wang, Stephen Kelley

Hillbilly Elegy

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle, Jamie Hess

Mulan

Denise Kum, Chris Fitzpatrick

Pinocchio

Mark Coulier

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Adrian Morot

Wonder Woman 1984

Jan Sewell, Mark Coulier

Best Contemporary Hair Styling, Feature-Length Motion Picture

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Donna Spahn-Jones, Budd Bird, Jeri Baker, Ulla Gaudin

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Adruitha Lee, Cassie Russek, Margarita Pidgeon, Nikki Nelms

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kimberly Boyenger, Tyler Ely

The Prom

Chris Clark, Natalie Driscoll, Ka’Maura Eley, J. Roy Helland

Promising Young Woman

Daniel Curet, Bryson Conley, Lee Ann Brittenham

Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling, Feature-Length Motion Picture

Hillbilly Elegy

Patricia Dehaney, Tony Ward, Martial Corneville, Stacey Butterworth

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mia Neal, Larry Cherry, Leah Loukas, Tywan Williams

Mank

Kimberley Spiteri, Colleen LaBaff

Mulan

Denise Kum, Rick Findlater, Georgia Lockhart-Adams, Terry Baliel

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Sharon Martin, Kat Fa

Best Contemporary Make-Up; TV Series, Limited or Miniseries or TV New Media Series (Tie, six nominees)

Dead to Me

Jacqueline Knowlton, Toryn Reed, Kim Greene, Liz Lash

Grace and Frankie

Melissa Sandora, David De Leon, Bonita De Haven

Ozark

Tracy Ewell, Jillian Erickson, Susan Reilly Lehane

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Natasha Marcelina, Jen Fregozo

Schitt’s Creek

Candice Ornstein, Kerry Vaughan

Westworld

Elisa Marsh, John Damiani, Jennifer Aspinall, Rachel Hoke

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up; TV Series, Limited or Miniseries or TV New Media Series (Tie, six nominees)

Bridgerton

Marc Pilcher, Lynda J. Pearce, Claire Matthews, Louise Bannell

The Crown

Cate Hall, Emilie Yong-Mills

Hollywood

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Kim Ayers, Kerrin Jackson, Ana Gabriela Quinonez

The Mandalorian

Brian Sipe, Alexei Dmitriew, Samantha Ward, Carlton Coleman

Perry Mason

Christien Tinsley, Corinne Foster, Steve Costanza, Gerry Quist

The Queen’s Gambit

Daniel Parker

Best Special Make-Up Effects; TV Series, Limited or Miniseries or TV New Media Series

Hollywood

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Kerrin Jackson, Ana Gabriela Quinonez

Lovecraft Country

Carey Jones, Heather Beauvais

The Mandalorian

Brian Sipe, Alexei Dmitriew, Samantha Ward, Scott Stoddard

Star Trek: Picard

James MacKinnon, Richard Redlefsen, Alexei Dmitriew, Vincent Van Dyke

Westworld

Justin Raleigh, Chris Hampton, Thom Floutz

Best Contemporary Hair Styling; TV Series, Limited or Miniseries or TV New Media Series

Empire

Melissa Forney, Nolan Kelly, Al Payne, Sterfon Demings

Grace and Frankie

Kelly Kline, Jonathan Hanousek, Marlene Williams

Ozark

Rita Parillo, Anna Hilton, Tanya Walker

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Curtis Foreman, Ryan Randall

Schitt’s Creek

Annastasia Cucullo, Ana Sorys

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling; TV Series, Limited or Miniseries or TV New Media Series

Bridgerton

Marc Pilcher, Lynda J. Pearce, Adam James Phillips, Tania Couper

The Crown

Cate Hall, Emilie Yong-Mills

Hollywood

Michelle Ceglia, Barry Lee Moe, George Guzman, Michele Arvizo

The Queen’s Gambit

Daniel Parker

Ratched

Chris Clark, Natalie Driscoll, Michelle Ceglia, Dawn Victoria Dudley