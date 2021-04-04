Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards Winners List Updating Live – Watch The Livestream

After the cruelest year and amid the weirdest awards season in memory, the eighth annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards are being handed out tonight. Deadline will be updating the winners at the virtual ceremony as they are announced, and you can watch the livestream above.
See the winners announced so far and the remaining nominees in all 21 categories spanning film, TV, theater, commercials and music videos below.
The long-gestating threequel Bill & Ted Face the Music comes in with a leading four noms in the film category, and Mulan Hillbilly Elegy have three apiece. No other pic has more than two. Saturday Night Live leads the TV side with four MUAHS noms.
Anthony Anderson is hosting the show, and opened with a line about learning “how to accessorize our PPE.” Cue the funny canned applause.
Related Story
Eddie Murphy To Receive Distinguished Artisan Honor At Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards
Emmy-winning comedy legend and Dreamgirls Oscar nominee Eddie Murphy received the MUAHS guild’s Distinguished Artisan Award tonight, on his 60th birthday. He was introduced by his Coming 2 America co-star Arsenio Hall, and the honor was presented by Murphy’s longtime stylist team of Vera Steimberg and Stacey “Cut” Morris.
The first Lifetime Achievement honor went to Matthew Mungle, a five-time Makeup Oscar nominee and winner for 1993’s Dracula.
Glenn Close introduced Mungle with a story about how he and his team transformed her into the title character for Albert Nobbs. She was stunned when she saw the final product, saying, “It wasn’t me anymore.” Close said that when her Hillbilly Elegy role came along, “the first person I called was Matthew.” After her makeup transformation into the film’s Mamaw, Close said she has the exact same feeling. “You are a great artist, you deserve this incredible award,” she said, adding that she’s “sure” they’ll work together again.
“Share your knowledge with others, be kind to others” Mungle said to “younger makeup artists” in accepting the awards. He also thanked Close and his longtime colleagues.
The other Lifetime Achievement honoree tonight was Terry Baliel, a three-time Emmy winner who also worked on such films as The Joy Luck Club, Star Trek, Planet of the Apes, Alice in Wonderland and Jojo Rabbit. He was introduced by the latter’s Scarlett Johansson.
“He could have gotten a nom for Jojo Rabbit, if they had expanded the award to 10 nominees like other categories,” she said.
Here are the winners announced so far at the 2021 MUAHS Awards, along with the nominees in the remaining categories:
WINNERS:
Best Period and/or Character Make-Up in a TV Special or TV Movie
Saturday Night Live
Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Rachel Pagani
Best Contemporary Hair Styling in a TV Special or TV Movie
Dancing with the Stars
Kimi Messina, Jani Kleinbard, Regina Rodriquez, Roma Goddard
Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling in a TV Special or TV Movie
Hamilton
Frederick Waggoner
Best Contemporary Make-Up, TV Special or TV Movie
Saturday Night Live
Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna Pisani
Best Hair Styling, Commercials & Music Videos
Workout/State Farm “Chris Paul and Alfonso Ribeiro”
Stacey Morris
Best Make-Up, Commercials & Music Videos
Lady Gaga “911”
Sarah Tanno, Mike Mekash, Eryn Krueger Mekash
Best Hair Styling, Theatrical Productions (Live Stage)
Hamilton (And Peggy Company)
Marcelo Donari, Robert Mrazik
Best Hair Styling, Children & Teen Programming
All That
Joe Matke, Dwayne Ross, Theresa Broadnax
Best Make-Up, Children & Teen Programming
All That
Michael Johnston, Melanie Mills, Tyson Fountaine, Nadege Schoenfeld
Best Hair Styling, Daytime Television
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Roberto Ramos, Tara Copeland
Best Make-Up, Daytime Television
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Jason McGlothin, Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Chanty LaGrana, John Foster
REMAINING NOMINEES:
Best Contemporary Make-Up, Feature-Length Motion Picture
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Bill Corso, Dennis Liddiard, Stephen Kelley
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Deborah Lamia Denaver, Sabrina Wilson, Miho Suzuki, Cale Thomas
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Katy Fray, Lisa Layman, Thomas Kolarek
The Prom
Eryn Krueger Mekash, J. Roy Helland, Kyra Panchenko, Donald McInnes
Promising Young Woman
Angela Wells, Brigitte Hennech, Adam Christopher
Best Period and/or Character Make-Up, Feature-Length Motion Picture
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Bill Corso, Dennis Liddiard, Stephen Kelley, Bianca Appice
Hillbilly Elegy
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Jamie Hess, Devin Morales, Jessica Gambardella
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Matiki Anoff, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Carl Fullerton, Debi Young
Mank
Gigi Williams, Michelle Audrina Kim
Mulan
Denise Kum, Rick Findlater, Georgia Lockhart-Adams, James MacKinnon
Best Special Make-Up Effects, Feature-Length Motion Picture (Tie, six nominees)
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Bill Corso, Kevin Yagher, Steve Wang, Stephen Kelley
Hillbilly Elegy
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle, Jamie Hess
Mulan
Denise Kum, Chris Fitzpatrick
Pinocchio
Mark Coulier
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Adrian Morot
Wonder Woman 1984
Jan Sewell, Mark Coulier
Best Contemporary Hair Styling, Feature-Length Motion Picture
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Donna Spahn-Jones, Budd Bird, Jeri Baker, Ulla Gaudin
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Adruitha Lee, Cassie Russek, Margarita Pidgeon, Nikki Nelms
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kimberly Boyenger, Tyler Ely
The Prom
Chris Clark, Natalie Driscoll, Ka’Maura Eley, J. Roy Helland
Promising Young Woman
Daniel Curet, Bryson Conley, Lee Ann Brittenham
Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling, Feature-Length Motion Picture
Hillbilly Elegy
Patricia Dehaney, Tony Ward, Martial Corneville, Stacey Butterworth
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mia Neal, Larry Cherry, Leah Loukas, Tywan Williams
Mank
Kimberley Spiteri, Colleen LaBaff
Mulan
Denise Kum, Rick Findlater, Georgia Lockhart-Adams, Terry Baliel
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Sharon Martin, Kat Fa
Best Contemporary Make-Up; TV Series, Limited or Miniseries or TV New Media Series (Tie, six nominees)
Dead to Me
Jacqueline Knowlton, Toryn Reed, Kim Greene, Liz Lash
Grace and Frankie
Melissa Sandora, David De Leon, Bonita De Haven
Ozark
Tracy Ewell, Jillian Erickson, Susan Reilly Lehane
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Natasha Marcelina, Jen Fregozo
Schitt’s Creek
Candice Ornstein, Kerry Vaughan
Westworld
Elisa Marsh, John Damiani, Jennifer Aspinall, Rachel Hoke
Best Period and/or Character Make-Up; TV Series, Limited or Miniseries or TV New Media Series (Tie, six nominees)
Bridgerton
Marc Pilcher, Lynda J. Pearce, Claire Matthews, Louise Bannell
The Crown
Cate Hall, Emilie Yong-Mills
Hollywood
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Kim Ayers, Kerrin Jackson, Ana Gabriela Quinonez
The Mandalorian
Brian Sipe, Alexei Dmitriew, Samantha Ward, Carlton Coleman
Perry Mason
Christien Tinsley, Corinne Foster, Steve Costanza, Gerry Quist
The Queen’s Gambit
Daniel Parker
Best Special Make-Up Effects; TV Series, Limited or Miniseries or TV New Media Series
Hollywood
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Kerrin Jackson, Ana Gabriela Quinonez
Lovecraft Country
Carey Jones, Heather Beauvais
The Mandalorian
Brian Sipe, Alexei Dmitriew, Samantha Ward, Scott Stoddard
Star Trek: Picard
James MacKinnon, Richard Redlefsen, Alexei Dmitriew, Vincent Van Dyke
Westworld
Justin Raleigh, Chris Hampton, Thom Floutz
Best Contemporary Hair Styling; TV Series, Limited or Miniseries or TV New Media Series
Empire
Melissa Forney, Nolan Kelly, Al Payne, Sterfon Demings
Grace and Frankie
Kelly Kline, Jonathan Hanousek, Marlene Williams
Ozark
Rita Parillo, Anna Hilton, Tanya Walker
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Curtis Foreman, Ryan Randall
Schitt’s Creek
Annastasia Cucullo, Ana Sorys
Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling; TV Series, Limited or Miniseries or TV New Media Series
Bridgerton
Marc Pilcher, Lynda J. Pearce, Adam James Phillips, Tania Couper
The Crown
Cate Hall, Emilie Yong-Mills
Hollywood
Michelle Ceglia, Barry Lee Moe, George Guzman, Michele Arvizo
The Queen’s Gambit
Daniel Parker
Ratched
Chris Clark, Natalie Driscoll, Michelle Ceglia, Dawn Victoria Dudley
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.