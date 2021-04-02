Major League Baseball Pulls 2021 All-Star Game From Atlanta Due To Georgia Voting Law

Major League Baseball will move this summer’s All-Star Game out of Atlanta in protest of Georgia’s recently passed voting laws.

MLB Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. made the announcement today, stating: “Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views. I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft.”

The news comes as the state’s restrictive voting law has been lambasted by President Joe Biden, Tyler Perry (one of Georgia’s biggest employers of film and TV workers) and such Georgia-based corporations as Delta and Coca-Cola.

“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box,” Manfred said today. “In 2020, MLB became the first professional sports league to join the non-partisan Civic Alliance to help build a future in which everyone participates in shaping the United States. We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process. Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support.”

MLB is seeking a new host city, with details to be announced shortly.

The announcement echoes the decision of the NBA to relocate its 2017 All-Star Game from Charlotte, NC, following that state’s passages of an anti-LGBT law.

We will continue with our plans to celebrate the memory of Hank Aaron during this season’s All-Star festivities. In addition, MLB’s planned investments to support local communities in Atlanta as part of our All-Star Legacy Projects will move forward. We are finalizing a new host city and details about these events will be announced shortly.