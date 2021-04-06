All-Star Game Lands In Denver After MLB Drops Atlanta

Major League Baseball announced today that the 2021 All-Star Game will be hosted this summer by the Colorado Rockies at Denver’s Coors Field. The decision comes following last week’s MLB announcement that the game and draft would be relocated from Atlanta due to Georgia’s newly passed restrictive voting law.

The game is set for Tuesday, July 13 and will be broadcast nationally on Fox.

In a statement today, Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. thanked the Rockies, the city of Denver and the state of Colorado for “their flexibility and enthusiasm.” The Rockies had already been involved in the bidding process to host a future All-Star Game, with detailed plans worked up for hotel and event space, security and other support services.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will remain the hosts of the 2022 All-Star Game, as previously announced.

In its announcement today, MLB noted that while the game will no longer take place in Atlanta, the July 13 event “will still celebrate the memory of the late Hank Aaron, an Atlanta icon who passed away on Jan. 22.” MLB also pledged to honor planned investments to support local communities in Atlanta as part of the All-Star Legacy Projects.

Manfred said the decision to move the All-Star Game was made after consultation with teams, former and current players, the MLB Players Association and The Players Alliance, among others. He described the move as “the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport.”

After last week’s decision, the Atlanta Braves released a statement saying it was “deeply disappointed” and that it “will miss the opportunity to address issues that are important to our community.”

MLB’s decision has drawn repeated rebukes from Republicans and conservative media, some of whom have called for a boycott of Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola and other entities that have spoken out against Georgia’s new voting law.