‘Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines’ Renewed For Two More Seasons

Discovery’s Magnolia Network has renewed its cooking series Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines for two more seasons, it said Thursday. New episodes from Season 2 of one of the upcoming network’s flagship programs will be available weekly for six weeks starting April 9 on Discovery+, where Magnolia has been previewing since the streamer’s launch earlier this year.

Season 3 will launch July 15, when the lifestyle network spawned by Fixer Upper duo Chip and Joanna Gaines officially launches in full on Discovery+ and via the Magnolia app.

Check out the trailer for Season 2 here:

The move comes as Discovery continues to ramp up Magnolia Network, which also is previewing its programming April 10 as a two-hour block on fellow Discovery brand Food Network. It will show off the pilots of Zoe Bakes and Ranch to Table along with two episodes of Magnolia Table.

The complete Season 1 of Magnolia Table, produced by the Gaineses’ production company Blind Nil, is now available on Discovery+.

Originally, Magnolia Network was supposed to take over Discovery’s DIY Network in October 2020 after a rebrand, followed by a launch of a direct-to-consumer product at a later date. When the coronavirus pandemic hit and shut down all Hollywood production, the launch of the linear network was delayed right as Discovery+ was coming online.

The Magnolia brand has been a key part of the Discovery+ lineup since the streamer’s January launch, with previews of many of its original series including the new season of the flagship Fixer Upper. The Magnolia Network linear TV launch is now set for January 2022.