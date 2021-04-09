‘Magic Mike’ Unscripted Competition Series Ordered At HBO Max With EPs Channing Tatum & Steven Soderbergh

Magic Mike – the male stripper movie starring Channing Tatum and directed by Steven Soderbergh – is being turned into a non-scripted competition format for HBO Max.

The streamer has ordered The Real Magic Mike (w/t) with Tatum and Soderbergh among the exec producers.

The series will transform a group of men into real-life Magic Mikes. Ten men who have “lost their magic” will come together in a competition series, baring their souls and more as they learn to perform routines with one being crowned the Real Magic Mike. The winner will pocket a cash prize and an opportunity to perform on the Magic Mike Live stage in Las Vegas.

A nationwide casting search is currently underway for the series, which is produced by Holey Moley producer Eureka Productions and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. It will air later this year.

The movie, which was released in 2012 grossed over $167M and was followed by Magic Mike XXL. It was subsequently turned into a stage show in Las Vegas, London, Berlin and Australia.

Tatum and Soderbergh exec produce alongside Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan, Gregory Jacobs, Nick Wechsler, Vincent Marini, Alycia Rossiter, Cassie Lambert Scalettar, Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening and David Tibballs alongside co-executive producer Kevin Boyer.

“From box office hits to sold-out live shows, Magic Mike has proven to be a pop culture juggernaut that continues to delight people across the globe,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max. “We’re excited to work with Channing, Steven and the team behind Magic Mike Live to continue this successful franchise that celebrates self-confidence and sexiness both inside and out.”

“Magic Mike is one of Warner Bros.’ most iconic franchises,” added Mike Darnell, President, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television. “We couldn’t be more excited to be working with Channing, Steven and HBO Max on an all-new vision of this amazing and legendary brand. We’re looking forward to giving fans a front row seat as we search the country for undiscovered talent.”