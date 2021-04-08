‘MacGyver’ Stars Lucas Till And Justin Hires Bid Fond Farewell To Series

“Where to begin? The past five years have been what I will look on later as THE most formative years of my life,” Till posted. “Lots of tough, lots of love. I made life long friends, actually no, family. I learned to push myself to new limits, breaking through and through and through. Was nervous to take up the mantle of an icon and you guys allowed me into your homes and accepted me. I’m like the Roger Moore of MacGyvers now thanks to your support. Lol.”

He went on to thank his coworkers.

“But this is also a love letter to my cast and crew, to those who have been with us since day 1 or day 1000, through those oppressive summer days in the Georgia heat, where the humidity envelopes you like a warm sweater to the below freezing winter days where the worst part about it is that no one believes you when you say it gets cold in Georgia. Lol. Through all the people who said we wouldn’t make it past the first 13, through all the tough times you guys always somehow brought so much joy into my life, helped me grow exponentially and you’ve shown me what it means to be a real cinema team. This format just doesn’t do enough justice for all that I want to say, so maybe this is the first of many blubbering messages, but thank you, my new family, from the bottom of my heart, thank you. All of you.”

He was joined by castmate Justin Hires in bidding farewell.