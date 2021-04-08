‘MacGyver’ Stars Lucas Till And Justin Hires Bid Fond Farewell To Series

Today’s announcement that the CBS crime drama reboot of MacGyver was closing out its run at the end of the month left fans and cast members with mixed emotions. Topping the list were series star Lucas Till and Justin Hires, who put out “thank-you” posts to capture their feelings in the moment.
Till left his message on Instagram, including Nellie Andreeva’s Deadline clip that broke the story of the series end.
He went on to thank his coworkers.
“But this is also a love letter to my cast and crew, to those who have been with us since day 1 or day 1000, through those oppressive summer days in the Georgia heat, where the humidity envelopes you like a warm sweater to the below freezing winter days where the worst part about it is that no one believes you when you say it gets cold in Georgia. Lol. Through all the people who said we wouldn’t make it past the first 13, through all the tough times you guys always somehow brought so much joy into my life, helped me grow exponentially and you’ve shown me what it means to be a real cinema team. This format just doesn’t do enough justice for all that I want to say, so maybe this is the first of many blubbering messages, but thank you, my new family, from the bottom of my heart, thank you. All of you.”
He was joined by castmate Justin Hires in bidding farewell.
All good things must come to an end. An amazing 5 years with an incredible cast and crew! Thank you to the loyal and committed fans who watched and supported this show. And HUGE thank you to CBS for employing me for 6 years now haha. We’re still #1 in views in our time slot😎📎 pic.twitter.com/VTpT5vaKHu
— J. Hires (@JustinHires) April 8, 2021
