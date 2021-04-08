‘MacGyver’ To End After Season 5, Series Finale Set On CBS

EXCLUSIVE: Angus MacGyver will soon be taking on his last mission. The CBS action drama, a reimagining of the 1985 series, is coming to an end. MacGyver‘s five-season run will conclude with a series finale, which will air Friday, April 30, in the show’s regular 8 PM time slot.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Starring Lucas Till as the ingenious title character, an undercover government agent with strong engineering skills, MacGyver has averaged a respectable 5.85 million viewers and a 0.7 adults 18-49 rating (most current) this season under new showrunner Monica Macer. Since its September 23, 2016 launch, the series has had the thankless job of opening CBS’ Friday lineup at 8 PM, providing solid lead-in to Hawaii Five-0/Magnum P.I. at 9 PM and Blue Bloods at 10 PM.

“All of us at CBS are extremely grateful for the incredible work and dedication from Lucas and the rest of the cast, as well as Monica, the writers and the entire crew,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “The MacGyver team traveled far and wide to repeatedly save the world with little more than bubble gum and a paper clip and made this show distinctly their own. We’re gratified we get to give this dedicated and loyal fan base the opportunity to say goodbye to their favorite characters in the thoughtful manner this series deserves.”

MacGyver currently stars Till, Tristin Mays, Justin Hires, Meredith Eaton, Levy Tran and Henry Ian Cusick. Original co-lead George Eads left in Season 3, and his character was subsequently killed off. He is not expected to be returning for the series finale, which has already been filmed.

Macer, David Straiton, James Wan, Henry Winkler, Lee David Zlotoff, Michael Clear executive produce for CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television.

“Since coming on board to MacGyver last year, I have been amazed by the devotion and enthusiasm of this remarkable cast and crew, as well as the loyal fans,” said Macer. “My gratitude goes out to Lucas, Tristin, Justin, Meredith, Levy and Ian, who put everything they have into our show, specifically for the fans. We can’t wait for them to see our spectacular final episodes and the adventures that still await for Mac and the team at the Phoenix.”

Macer joined MacGyver last summer as executive producer/showrunner, replacing the series’ developer/executive producer/showrunner Peter Lenkov, who was let go following an investigation into allegations about a toxic environment on the show.

MacGyver joins two other long-running CBS series ending this season, drama NCIS: New Orleans and comedy Mom. Peacock has coming up a MacGyver parody series, MacGruber.