M. Night Shyamalan Signs With Range Media Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Prolific filmmaker and Servant executive producer M. Night Shyamalan has signed with Range Media Partners, which will also represent Shyamalan’s production company, Blinding Edge Pictures, run by President of Production, Ashwin Rajan. At Range, Shyamalan rejoins his former WME agents Tanya Cohen and Rich Cook, now both managers and partners at the new company. He will continued to be represented by WME and attorney Michael Schenkman.

Oscar-nominated Shyamalan is one of today’s most prolific auteur filmmakers with broad commercial appeal and a leading genre storyteller across film and TV. Entering his fourth decade of filmmaking, Shyamalan’s films, which include The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, Signs, The Visit, Split and Glass, have grossed more than $3 billion globally.

Shyamalan is currently spearheading Apple TV+’s series Servant as writer, director and executive producer. The thriller’s recent second season tripled its first season audience, becoming one of the streamer’s most watched series. Servant, which follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home, has been renewed for a third season, which is currently in production.

Upcoming, Universal is set to release Shyamalan’s next film, Old, on July 23. The film, whose trailer premiered on Super Bowl Sunday, features an ensemble cast that includes Gael Garcia Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Alex Wolff, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre and Ken Leung.

