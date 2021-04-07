Luke Bracey And Brittany Snow To Star In Gritty Thriller, ‘Big Nickel’

Luke Bracey and Brittany Snow have signed on to star in Tom Chilcoat’s debut feature, Big Nickel, with principal photography kicking off in the U.S this winter.

Co-written by Chilcoat and David Birke (Elle, Slender Man), the thriller centers on Charlie (Bracey), a charismatic Army recruiter, who is tasked with signing the “big fish” for a promotion. The only person standing in his way is Erik, a disturbed ex-vet that Charlie convinced to enlist years before. A dangerous man with a bone to pick, Erik will not be satisfied until Charlie has paid a heavy price—and as pressure mounts, Charlie is ultimately forced to re-examine his dubious methods, facing a thunderous reckoning of accountability.

A Traction and Arclight Films production, Big Nickel is produced by Traction’s Jason Tamasco (El Chapo, Opening Night) and Zak Kristofek (Book Club, Wildlife). Executive producers include Arclight Films’ Gary Hamilton (First Reformed, Hotel Mumbai), Ryan Hamilton (Possessor, Escape from Pretoria) and Ying Ye (The Furnace, Possessor).

A native of Australia, Bracey is best known for turns in Netflix original rom-com Holidate, Warner Bros. and Lionsgate’s Point Break remake, Summit Entertainment and Lionsgate’s Oscar-winning war film Hacksaw Ridge and acclaimed Hulu miniseries, Little Fires Everywhere.

Rising to fame following her appearance on NBC drama series American Dreams, Snow’s TV credits include Ryan Murphy’s Nip/Tuck, David E. Kelly’s Harry’s Law, The CW’s musical comedy Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Fox’s Almost Family.

On the film side, the actress is internationally recognized for her turn as Chloe in Universal Studios’ Pitch Perfect franchise. Additional big screen credits include The Pacifier, John Tucker Must Die, Prom Night and Hairspray. Most recently, Snow produced and starred in the comedic feature, Hooking Up, also starring in Netflix feature Someone Great, produced by Paul Feig.

Bracey is represented in the U.S. by CAA, Fourward, and attorney Michael Schenkman of Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. In Australia, the actor is repped by Morrissey Management. Snow is repped by The Gersh Agency and Principal Entertainment.