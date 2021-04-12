Lucy Liu Joins New Line & DC’s ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’

Lucy Liu has signed on to play the villainous Kalypso in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the highly anticipated sequel to 2019’s Shazam! from New Line and DC Films. Liu is joining star Zachary Levi, back to reprise his title role, as well as new cast members Rachel Zegler and Helen Mirren, who will play the villain Hespera, a daughter of Atlas and sister to Kalypso.

David F. Sandberg is back directing from a screenplay by Henry Gayden, based on the DC character created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck. The sequel will continue the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word “SHAZAM!” is struck by the Living Lightning of the gods and transformed into his adult superhero alter ego, Shazam.

Peter Safran is producing through The Safran Company. Shazam! Fury of the Gods is slated for release on June 2, 2023.

Liu, who co-starred for seven seasons on CBS’ popular drama Elementary, most recently seen in the CBS All Access dark comedic series Why Women Kill. On the film side, Liu is known for her performances in the blockbusters like the Charlie’s Angels films and Kill Bill.

Liu is repped by Framework Entertainment, ICM Partners, and Schreck Rose.