‘Love Island’ Travels To Czech Republic & Slovakia; ‘The 1% Club’ Heads To Israel — MipTV Briefs

‘Love Island’ Travels To Czech Republic & Slovakia

ITV Studios is to adapt its hit reality series Love Island for TV Nova in Czech Republic and Markiza in Slovakia. It will premiere in the fall on TV Nova/Markiza streamer VOYO. The deal marks the 21st adaptation of the format, which airs on ITV in the UK and CBS in the U.S. The Czech and Slovak version will be produced by Paprika Studios at the ITV Studios production hub on Gran Canaria. “We have been fans of the format and look forward to giving our audiences in both markets a chance to escape to the beautiful and exotic Canary Islands, filled with love, romance and fun,” said Silvia Majeská, programming director, TV Nova and Markíza.

‘The 1% Club’ Heads To Israel

BBC Studios has licensed game show format The 1% Club to Kan 11 in Israel. Created by Magnum Media for ITV in the UK, the format tests the nation’s intelligence, based on a scientific survey. It will be adapted into a 15-part series by Kan, with production commencing in August for a 2022 premiere. BBC Studios has previously sold the show to French public broadcaster France Television. The UK version, hosted by Lee Mack, is yet to even air on ITV after the coronavirus pandemic has delayed production.