‘Losing Alice’ Star Lihi Kornowski Signs With ICM Parnters

EXCLUSIVE: Israeli actress Lihi Kornowski has signed with ICM Partners for representation in all areas.

Kornowski is the breakout star of the Israeli series Losing Alice, in which she portrays the femme fatale Sophie. The psychological thriller can currently be seen on Apple TV+.

On the film side, her credits include The Burglar, for which she was nominated for the 2016 Israeli Film Academy Award for Best Actress, and Sublet, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year. Based in Tel Aviv, she started her performance career as an opera singer and is a member of Israel’s national theater, the Habima Theatre.

Kornowski is additionally represented in the U.S., Grandview and in Israel by the Perry Kafri Agency.