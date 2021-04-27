‘Losing Alice’ Star Lihi Kornowski Boards Six-Day War Feature Thriller ‘Jerusalem ’67’

EXCLUSIVE: Losing Alice star Lihi Kornowski will star in Emil Ben-Shimon’s period drama thriller Jerusalem ’67, which is set during the dramatic and difficult time of the Six-Day War.

It is the first narrative feature about the Six-Day War, which was fought between Israel and Jordan, Syria, and Egypt from June 5-10, 1967. Kornowski will play a 30-year-old civilian who places herself on the war’s front lines.

Tensions built during the months before the war, with Israel reiterating its post-1956 position that the closure of the Straits of Tiran to Israeli shipping by Egypt would be a cause for war. Israel Defense Forces launched pre-emptive air strikes that crippled Egypt’s air forces and its allies, followed by a successful ground offensive whereby the Sinai Peninsula and the Gaza Strip were seized from Egypt, the West Bank and East Jerusalem from Jordan and the Golan Heights from Syria. The battle ended with a United Nations-brokered ceasefire.

“It is a challenge and a great honor for me to play Sarah in Jerusalem ’67, a period drama that takes place in Jerusalem during the dramatic and difficult time of the Six-Day War,” said Kornowski. “It feels like a mission to tell this story from a female point of view, because there was and still is a tendency to forget the heroines of this period.”

Producer Joseph Schick added: “We are excited to tell the story of the Six-Day War from the point of view of a family in Jerusalem facing an existential threat. Emil Ben-Shimon is a master at storytelling that moves audiences everywhere, and brings to life our vision for a Jerusalem story that is epic and personal. Lihi Kornowski is the newest brilliant young actress to emerge from Israel, and her tremendous range and versatility are perfect for a lead character who is courageous, haunted and flawed.”

Schick produces with Jacob Septimus and Matthew Hiltzik. EPs are Dafna Prenner and Shai Eines of Artza Productions.

Kornowski stars on the Israeli series Who Died? and was a Best Actress nominee in Israel for Apple TV+’s Losing Alice and the feature film The Burglar.

Ben-Shimon’s feature The Women’s Balcony, was a box office hit in Israeli and received critical and audience acclaim throughout the world. His Mimon, was awarded Best TV Film by the Israel Television Academy.

Artza recently wrapped a period drama set in Jerusalem titled, The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem.

Kornowski is represented by ICM, Perry Kafri Actors Agency and Grandview. Ben-Shimon is repped by ADD Content Agency.