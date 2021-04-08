‘Losing Alice’ Creator Sigal Avin Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Prolific writer, playwright, director Sigal Avin, creator of the Israeli psychological thriller series Losing Alice, has signed with CAA.

Avin created, wrote and directed the eight-episode series Losing Alice, which premiered in Israel in June 2020. Shortly after the debut, Apple TV+ acquired global rights to the neo-noir thriller as part of a co-production deal with Israel’s Dori Media in association with HOT. Losing Alice premiered on the streaming service in January to strong reviews.

Using flashbacks and flashforwards, Losing Alice tells the story of aging film director, Alice (Ayelet Zurer), and her growing obsession with a young screenwriter, Sophie (Lihi Kornowski), whose dark and troubled script appears more truth than fiction.

Avin also created, wrote, and directed That’s Harassment, a series of short films that depict the dynamic behind sexual harassment. The shorts launched on Facebook pre the #MeToo movement, and went viral. From there, Avin teamed with David Schwimmer and Mazdack Rassi of Milk Studios to produce an American version. In 2018, the #ThatsHarassment campaign aired with support from Amazon, CBS, The CW, Fox, Freeform, Hulu, Showtime, and Starz.

Additionally, Avin’s comedy series Irreversible was acquired by ABC to adapt for the U.S., and her show Mythological Ex was previously adapted in the US by CBS and went to series as The Ex List, as well as in Mexico as Mi Lista De Exes for Televisa.

Avin began her career in theatre, writing and directing plays. She continues to be repped by Adam Berkowitz at Lenore Entertainment Group.