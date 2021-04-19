The Montaner Family Docuseries Set As First Project From Lex Borrero, Tommy Mottola & Range’s Ntertain

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Ntertain, the recently launched multimedia company from Neon16’s Lex Borrero, music mogul Tommy Mottola and Range Media Partners, has identified the first original series to go into production, Los Montaner. The unscripted docu-series will give an exclusive look inside Latin music’s influential family, the Montaners, who have social media audience of over 150 million and over eight billion video content views.

Borrero will executive produce the series, with Range Media Partners co-financing the project, handling global sales of the series. The series will film globally, as the crew follows the daily life of the Montaner family.

Featured on Los Montaner are:

  • Multiple Latin Grammy nominee & Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Ricardo Montaner
  • Marlene Rodriguez, Ricardo’s wife, and filmmaker
  • Award-winning recording artist and member of Mau y Ricky, Ricky Montaner
  • Actress, model, and TV host, Stefi Roitman, fiance of Ricky Montaner
  • Award-winning recording artist and member of Mau y Ricky, Mau Montaner
  • Sara Escobar, creative director, wife of Mau Montaner
  • Actress, singer, songwriter, Evaluna Montaner
  • Camilo Echeverry, Evaluna’s husband and Latin Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter.

Ntertain was founded earlier this month as a new entertainment and media company focusing on the creation, development, and production of premier content leaning in on Latin talent, brands and culture.

