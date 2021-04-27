Skip to main content
Los Angeles, San Francisco Qualify For CA’s Least Restrictive Yellow Reopening Tier For 1st Time, Must Do So One More Week In Order To Loosen Restrictions

For the first time, Los Angeles has qualified for the least-restrictive tier of California’s reopening Blueprint. It’s a remarkable development for a county that, in early January, was the epicenter of the worldwide pandemic.

Los Angeles County’s adjusted 7-day test positivity rate fell to just 1.9%. That’s below the 2.0% threshold to qualify for the Yellow — or least restrictive — tier of California’s color-coded reopening plan. There are two other data points, but the region has long qualified for Yellow in those areas.

San Francisco’s 7-day test positivity rate came down this week to 1.8%. Like L.A., that county had long qualified in the other required measures.

reopening-tiers
California’s key reopening tier thresholds State of CA

The state requires a county to qualify for a less-restrictive tier for two consecutive weeks before allowing it to move.

So L.A., California’s most populous region with 25% of the state’s population, needs to hit that mark for one more week and it can drastically decrease anti-Covid prohibitions.

The word “adjusted” in the term “adjusted 7-day test positivity rate” is key to L.A.’s movement. The county’s raw 7-day test positivity rate is 3.6, well above the 2.0% threshold. The state has for months applied a convoluted formula using a wide variety of factors to adjust county’s positivity rates, mostly down. Otherwise, L.A. would not have the potential to lift restrictions further next week.

Ditto San Francisco which has a raw case rate of 3.1. The state has adjusted that to 1.8.

As far as the state of the state’s counties overall, 0 counties are in the Purple (widespread) tier, 13 counties are in the Red (substantial) tier, 41 counties are in Orange (moderate) tier and 4 counties are in the Yellow (minimal) Tier.

Earlier in the day, the CDC issued new masking guidance for Americans. A key takeaway from the release was that fully-vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask outdoors, except in certain crowded settings and venues. Specifically, masks should still be worn at a crowded outdoor event, like a live performance, parade, or sports event.

California Governor Gavin Newsom later released a statement confirming that the state would adopt the CDC strictures. “After reviewing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s masking recommendations,” wrote Newsom, “and with science and data as our guide, we are moving to align California’s guidance with these common-sense updates.” Los Angeles public health officials have yet to weigh in, but they generally agree with the state.

