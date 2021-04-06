L.A. County Health Dept. Eases Restrictions For Film & TV Productions, Live Events

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has eased up a little on its restrictions for film, TV and commercial productions and for live events in Greater Los Angeles as Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths continue to fall in the region.

The new guidance, which took effect this week, includes a doubling of audience capacities for outdoor live events if everyone is vaccinated or tested for Covid-19. The new guidelines, outlined in Appendix J of the Los Angeles County Health Officer Order (read it here), are applicable immediately to all current and future permits obtained through FilmLA, the city’s and county’s film permit office.

Large outdoor events, such as concerts, can now follow capacity limits set in the Health Department’s new Outdoor Live Performance Protocol (read it here). Audiences must be masked, and individuals or households placed 6 feet apart. Capacity is 33%, or 67% if all are vaccinated or tested, although 6-foot distancing and masking are still required.

Indoor dining for casts and crews on catered film, TV and commercial productions is now allowed at 50% capacity, with a maximum of 200 people, but outdoor dining is still strongly recommended. “Productions are urged to continue using outdoor dining structures as much as possible, as the safest place to remove your mask near others is always outdoors,” FilmLA said.

Indoor audiences for TV shows are still limited to the hired audiences, with a limit of 50 hired, tested and masked workers. “However, the state will soon release Indoor Live Event Guidance with higher limits,” FilmLA said.

The easing of restrictions comes along with news Tuesday that Los Angeles County’s weeks-long decline in new Covid-19 case rates stalled has stalled, even as California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state is planning to drop its restrictive Covid-19 tier system come June 15.

As a result of its numbers, L.A. County will be unable to advance to the less-restrictive Yellow tier of the aforementioned reopening tiers for at least three more weeks. The county officially entered the Orange tier last week, but did not ease its health-order restrictions until Monday.