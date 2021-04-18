‘Lord Of The Rings’ Online Role-Playing Game Canceled By Amazon

Stalled contract negotiations have led to the cancellation by Amazon of an online role-playing game based on the Lord of the Rings series.

Amazon’s video game division has nixed the game, according to Bloomberg. The game had been announced in 2019 and has been in development at Amazon Game Studios in partnership with China’s Leyou Technologies Holdings, which was bought by Tencent Holdings in December.

That purchase resulted in a dispute between Amazon and Tencent, Bloomberg said, leading to the cancellation of the game.

An Amazon spokesperson confirmed that to Bloomberg. “We have been unable to secure terms to proceed with this title at this time.”

The snafu marks the latest setback for Amazon’s game division, which has struggled, Bloomberg reported. The Amazon team working on the game will be moved to other projects. “We love the Lord of the Rings IP, and are disappointed that we won’t be bringing this game to customers,” said the Amazon statement.

Amazon is heavily invested in the Lord of the Rings. It is now producing a TV show based on the books and films franchise, and has reportedly invested $465 million in its first season. That follows the $250 million used to secure the rights.