YouTuber Logan Paul To Fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. In Showtime PPV Exhibition This Summer

It’s the Champ vs. the Maverick. On the line: bragging rights.

Undefeated five-time boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. and YouTuber/pugilist Logan Paul confirmed today that they will square off in an exhibition bout on Showtime pay-per-view. It’s set for June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Mayweather Promotions, Fanmio and Showtime are behind the event, which originally had been planned for February 20. No details about rules, rounds or such were announced. Tickets will go on sale next week.

Mayweather, 44, hasn’t fought since a 2018 exhibition against a Japanese kickboxer, and his last pro bout was against UFC legend Conor McGregor. The latter was the most-viewed PPV event in history, topping Mayweather’s 2015 KO unanimous decision over ex-champ Manny Pacquiao for his 50th career pro victory. He has held title belts in five divisions: junior lightweight, lightweight, junior welterweight, welterweight and junior middleweight.

Paul, who starred in last year’s Valley Girl remake, is 26 and has fought only once, losing a 2019 exhibition to British YouTuber KSI at Staples Center in Los Angeles. His brother, Jake Paul, also has taken to the ring after making his name — and gaining some infamy — on YouTube.

Here are the official announcements:

it’s finally official… fighting @FloydMayweather at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, June 6. LET’S FUCKING GOOOOOOO 🥊 pic.twitter.com/Si8uvPPkjC — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) April 27, 2021