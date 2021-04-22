‘Take Out’: Asian Cuisine Docuseries From Lisa Ling Ordered By HBO Max

Lisa Ling will highlight the hidden gems and hottest spots for Asian cuisine in America in her HBO Max series Take Out.

The streaming platform ordered the six-part docuseries that seeks to shine a light on the diverse communities and stories behind America’s Asian food scene. Produced by Part2 Pictures, which is currently producing the eighth season of This Is Life with Lisa Ling, and executive produced by Ling and David Shadrack Smith, Take Out brings viewers behind the counter and into the lives of the people and families who run some of America’s over 45,000 Asian restaurants. The CNN host will explore the stories and complicated journey of the Asian American community, past and present while celebrating the joy that the little white take-out box can bring.

“It is time that we learn about a community that has been integral to America’s development but has largely been ignored by American history. My own family’s path to their American dream started in a Chinese restaurant, and I cannot wait to learn the stories of those whose journey paralleled mine throughout different parts of this country,” Ling said.

“With Take Out, we will pay tribute to the hard work and countless contributions of Asian Americans whose restaurants helped shape the cultural tapestry and cuisines of America,” said Sarah Aburey, HBO Max’s Head of Original Content. “Lisa is one of a few storytellers who could paint the trials and triumphs of a community as told through the lens of a restaurant.”

Take Out is one of the latest projects stemming from Ling’s overall deal with HBO Max. Upon announcing the partnership in 2019, HBO Max shared that the This is Life host would host the travel series Birth, Wedding, Funeral, based on an idea by journalist Dan Rather, Maro Chermayeff and Jeff Dupre. As part of Ling’s overall deal, HBO Max will have a first look at new projects from Ling, who is developing a slew of other projects.