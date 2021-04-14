Lisa Cholodenko To Direct Elle Fanning Hulu Series ‘The Girl from Plainville’

EXCLUSIVE: Unbelievable director Lisa Cholodenko is set to helm the first two episodes of Elle Fanning’s Hulu drama The Girl from Plainville.

The series, which is centered on the Michelle Carter texting-suicide case, will start production later this year.

Cholodenko directed the first three episodes of Toni Collette and Merritt Weaver’s limited Netflix drama series Unbelievable and previously directed the HBO miniseries Olive Kitteridge, which won her an Outstanding Directing Emmy. Her 2010 feature film, The Kids Are All Right, won the Golden Globe for Best Comedy and was nominated for four Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.

The Girl from Plainville was handed a straight-to-series order in August and comes from The Post writer Liz Hannah and Dr. Death exec producer Patrick Macmanus. Produced by UCP, it is based on Jesse Barron’s 2017 true-crime Esquire article about the case. Fanning plays Carter.

2020-21 Hulu Pilots & Series Orders

The series will tell the events that led Carter, a young woman from a small town in Massachusetts, to stand trial for her boyfriend Conrad Roy’s homicide, as prosecutors argued that her calls and texts fueled his suicide when they both were teens.

It is exec produced by co-showrunners Hannah and Macmanus, Fanning and Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward. Consulting producers include Barron and Erin Lee Carr, who directed the I Love You, Now Die documentary about the case. Kelly Funke will oversee for Macmanus’ Littleton Road Productions.

Cholodenko is represented by ICM Partners and attorney David Colden.