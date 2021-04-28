Lionsgate Dates Samuel L. Jackson’s ‘The Protege’, Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Shotgun Wedding’ & ‘White Bird: A Wonder Story’

Lionsgate has set a trio of release dates today, including the Samuel L. Jackson-Maggie Q action pic The PROTÉGÉ ne The Asset which will open on Aug. 20. against Universal’s Tom Hanks movie Bios and Paramount’s Paw Patrol.

In addition, the new Jennifer Lopez movie, which Armie Hammer dropped out of after a social media scandal erupted, Shotgun Wedding will load up on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 before the Independence Day weekend stretch which includes Universal/Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru on July 1.

Also, on Sept. 16, 2022, it’s White Bird: A Wonder Story based on the RJ Palacio novel. Universal and 20th Century Studios have event pics slated for that date.

In the pic, Julian Albans, the bully who left Beecher Prep, is visited by his Grandmère from Paris and is transformed by her remarkable story of compassion and courage. As a girl in Nazi-occupied France, the young Grandmère goes into hiding with the help of a schoolmate, a young man who risks everything to give her the chance to survive. Together, they find beauty and love in the secret world of their own creation. Marc Forster directs, Mark Bombeck adapted the novel, with Todd Lieberman, David Hoberman and Palacio producing. Bryce Gheisar, Ariella Glaser, Gillian Anderson, and Helen Mirren star.

In The PROTÉGÉ, assassin Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) rescues and trains Anna (Maggie Q) in the family business, grooming her to be the world’s most skilled contract killer. But when Moody – the man who was like a father to her and taught her everything she needs to know about trust and survival – is brutally killed, Anna vows revenge. As she becomes entangled with an enigmatic killer (Michael Keaton) whose attraction to her goes way beyond cat and mouse, their confrontation turns deadly and the loose ends of a life spent killing will weave themselves ever tighter. Martin Campbell directs off Richard Wenks script with producers being Arthur Sarkissian, Moshe Diamant, Rob Van Norden, Yariv Lerner, and Chris Milburn.

In Shotgun Wedding, Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding just as the couple begin to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. “Til Death Do Us Part” takes on a whole new meaning in this adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones — if they don’t kill each other first. Jason Moore directs off a screenplay by Mark Hammer and Elizabeth Meriwether. Todd Lieberman, David Hoberman, Lopez, and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas produce. Pic also stars Jennifer Coolidge, Sonia Braga, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan, and Lenny Kravitz.