Lionsgate Acquires North American Rights To Thriller ‘Die In A Gunfight,’ Starring Alexandra Daddario And Diego Boneta

EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate has acquired North American rights to Collin Schiffli’s thriller, Die in a Gunfight, with plans to release it as a multi-platform title this summer.

In the film, starring Alexandra Daddario and Diego Boneta, an unpredictable collection of schemers and killers collide when Ben (Boneta) reconnects with his old flame Mary (Daddario) to fight for their love against cruel fate itself.

“Die in a Gunfight is a fresh and contemporary film packed with action, romance and twists at every turn,” said Lauren Bixby, VP of acquisitions and co-productions at Lionsgate. “Helmer Schiffli’s vivid and captivating style creates a high octane, edgy ride.”

“Audiences need fun, adrenaline fueled entertainment more so than ever,” added Schiffli. “I am thrilled and hopeful that Gunfight will deliver some heartfelt eye candy to everyone looking for a summer flick.”

Scripted by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, pic also stars also Billy Crudup, Travis Fimmel, Justin Chatwin, Wade Allain-Marcus, and Emmanuelle Chriqui.

Producers of Die in a Gunfight include Tom Butterfield, Mark Gordon, Allyson Seeger, Adrian Politowski, Martin Metz, Jonathan Bronfman and Jason Jallet. The production companies involved are Culmination Productions, Mark Gordon Pictures, Align, Digital Ignition Entertainment and JoBro Productions.

The acquisition deal was negotiated by CAA, WME, and UTA on behalf of the filmmakers, and Lauren Bixby from Lionsgate.