Linda Torres Dies: ‘Big Ang’ Cast Member Was 67

Linda Torres, who appeared on VH1’s reality series Big Ang and sometimes on Mob Wives, has died. Janine Detore, the sister of late Big Ang star Angela Raiola, told TMZ that Torres died Thursday at Staten Island University Hospital, shortly after being diagnosed with Covid-19. She was 67.

Big Ang, a spinoff of Mob Wives in which Raiola (Big Ang) appeared, aired for one season on VH1 in 2012. Torres was a friend of Raiola, and also appeared in cameos on Mob Wives. Raiola died five years ago of throat cancer.

Torres had undergone surgery recently following a diagnosis for breast cancer, according to TMZ. Her daughters had been caring for her after the surgery and took her back to the hospital after she developed a fever, and she subsequently tested positive for coronavirus.

In an 2013 interview with Mikki May of MyEPK about Big Ang and Mob Wives, Torres said: “Big Ang is one of my best friends for 40 years. All the girls that we hang out with, you know, we get together, we have parties, we shoot a lot of Patron, we laugh, we fight, we go out with a lot of young guys, we have a really good time. Mob Wives is a little more serious. … In the Big Ang show, we’re very down to earth and quiet, and we’re looking for fun and no drama. My Big Ang is a no-drama mama, but I’m her little pit bull.”

Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.