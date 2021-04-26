Skip to main content
Lin-Manuel Miranda Debuts New ‘In The Heights’ Trailer During Oscars

Tonight on the Oscars, Disney songwriter and Mary Poppins Returns star Lin-Manuel Miranda showed off a new trailer for the upcoming feature adaptation of his Tony award winning musical In the Heights from Warner Bros.

In the Heights is set in the titular Latinx community of New York City’s bustling Washington Heights. When the neighborhood’s charismatic local bodega owner, and the pic’s humble narrator, finally decides to fulfill his dream of going to the island his parents called home, his departure will change his beloved block forever.

The pic, directed by Jon M. Chu, will hit theaters and HBO Max on June 11.

During the introduction for the film, Miranda said that his parents told him that the first movie he saw in a theater was Kramer vs. Kramer (which won Oscar’s Best Picture in 1980).

In the Heights will open the Tribeca Film Festival this year on June 9.

