Lil Duval Comedy Special ‘Living My Best Life’ Set For VOD Release

EXCLUSIVE: Allblk, AMC Networks’ popular streaming service for Black TV and film, has teamed with sister brand, RLJE Films, for the VOD release of Lil Duval’s Living My Best Life comedy special.

In his first stand-up special, based on his successful 2018 single “Smile (Living My Best Life)”, Duval takes an intimate and hilarious look at life, sex, relationships and more. Filmed before a star-studded, live audience in Atlanta, GA, the hourlong special also features appearances from actress Bresha Webb (NBC’s Marlon), comedians Gary “G Thang” Johnson and Navaris “Navv” Greene, and social media star Pretty Vee. Lil Duval’s Living My Best Life premieres on VOD outlets Tuesday, May 4. It will stream exclusively on Allblk later this summer.

Born Roland Powell in the Florida county that inspired his stage name, Lil Duval has appeared in several films and TV shows including Meet the Blacks, Grow House, The Trap, BET’s Tales, MTV’s Guy Code, and VH1’s Hip Hop Squares. The music video for his single “Smile” has received over 47 million views to date. His music catalog also includes hit singles “Pull Up,” “Black Men Don’t Cheat,” “Nasty,” and “Don’t Worry Be Happy.”

“Lil Duval is the comedian of the people – as demonstrated by his high engagement on social media platforms” said Brett Dismuke, General Manager of Allblk & We tv. “With his first standup special, Duval delivers hysterical moments that will have even the toughest comedy critics cracking a smile. For fans who may have missed out on the live show experience, we’re excited to bring Living My Best Life to TV screens for everyone to enjoy.”

Lil Duval’s Living My Best Life is written by Lil Duval and directed by Chet Brewster. Eric Tomosunas, Russell L. Johnson, Kevin Harewood, Alan Grunblatt and Clay Evans serve as executive producers. The special is produced by Comedy Collaborate Productions in association with Swirl Films, Purpose Music Group and eOne Music.