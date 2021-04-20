Thomasin McKenzie & Sian Clifford To Lead Cast For BBC Adaptation Of Kate Atkinson’s ‘Life After Life’

The BBC has set the cast for its four-part adaptation of Kate Atkinson’s best-selling and award-winning novel Life After Life.

Produced by Brexit: The Uncivil War producer House Productions, the series will feature fast-rising actress Thomasin McKenzie, star of Jojo Rabbit and Leave No Trace, and BAFTA-winning Fleabag star Sian Clifford.

James McArdle (Man in an Orange Shirt), Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey), and Jessica Hynes (Years and Years) will also feature, alongside Patsy Ferran (Black Narcissus), Harry Michell (Yesterday), Laurie Kynaston (The Trouble with Maggie Cole) Joshua Hill (Small Axe), and Maria Laird (Derry Girls).

Outlaw King and Traitors writer Bash Doran has adapted the novel, while John Crowley, the two-time BAFTA-winning director who helmed Saoirse Ronan starrer Brooklyn, directs.

Life After Life tells the vivid story of the alternate lives of Ursula Todd (McKenzie), who dies one night in 1910, only to be born and survive on the same night. She finds herself time and again, living and dying in different circumstances only to be reborn into a new, alternative iteration of life once more. Her journey spans two World Wars and an encounter with Hitler.

Doran and Crowley executive produce, as does Atkinson. Ross and Howell are executive producers for House Productions, and Lucy Richer and Ayela Butt for the BBC. The producer is Kate Ogborn (The North Water). BBC Studios is selling the show internationally.