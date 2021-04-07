‘Leverage’ Co-Creator & EP Chris Downey Inks With APA

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Downey, who’s best known as the co-creator and executive producer of TNT crime drama Leverage, has signed with APA for representation.

Currently, Downey is serving as a consulting producer on Leverage: Redemption—IMDBtv’s revival of the series, which ran for five seasons—also serving as co-executive producer of David E. Kelly’s upcoming Netflix drama series, The Lincoln Lawyer. Downey also has a second project in development at IMDBtv that is currently under wraps.

The executive producer’s other TV credits include Station 19 (ABC), Pearson (USA), Suits (USA), Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. (USA), Incorporated (Syfy), and King & Maxwell (TNT). Downey has also developed multiple projects for NBC, Fox and CBS.

Before he embarked on a career in entertainment, Downey was a criminal defense attorney and journalist. The first projects he worked on, following his career transition, were half-hour comedies like Lateline and What About Joan?. He also worked on CBS comedy The King of Queens for six seasons, serving as an executive producer on the last three.

Downey continues to be represented by Ziffren Brittenham.