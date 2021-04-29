Lena Headey Joins ‘The White House Plumbers’ HBO Watergate Limited Series

Game of Thrones alumna Lena Headey is returning to HBO with a lead role opposite Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux and Domhnall Gleeson in The White House Plumbers, HBO’s five-part limited series that revisits one of the biggest political scandals in American history, Watergate. The project hails from Veep executive producers Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, David Mandel and Frank Rich, and Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad’s The District. The limited series is a co-production between HBO and wiip.

Created and written by Gregory and Huyck and directed by Mandel, The White House Plumbers is based part on public records and the book Integrity by Egil “Bud” Krogh and Matthew Krogh. The series tells the true story of how Nixon’s own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt (Harrelson), and G. Gordon Liddy (Theroux), accidentally toppled the presidency they were zealously trying to protect.

Headey will play Dorothy Hunt. A mother of four and active CIA asset, Dorothy tries to hold her family together while entangling herself in her husband’s (Harrelson) catastrophic misadventures. Gleeson plays White House Counsel John Dean.

Harrelson and Theroux executive produce with Gregory, Huyck and Mandel; alongside Fleischer and Bernad for The District; and Rich, who has a deal at HBO and exec produces the network’s Emmy-winning drama Succession. Paul Lee, Nne Ebong and Mark Roybal executive produce for wiip, Len Amato for Crash&Salvage. Gregg Fienberg also executive produces.

Known for her role of Cersei Lannister on HBO’s Game of Thrones, which earned her five Emmy nominations, Headey is set to star and executive produce Beacon 23, Spectrum Originals and AMC Networks’ upcoming psychological thriller series based on the book of the same name by bestselling author Hugh Howey. She recently completed production on the feature 9 Bullets opposite Sam Worthington and earlier this year wrapped up Gunpowder Milkshake alongside Karen Gillan and Angela Bassett. She will also voice “Evil-Lyn” in Netflix’s upcoming reimagining of Masters of the Universe from director Kevin Smith.

