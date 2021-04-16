‘Legendary’: HBO Max’s Ballroom Competition Series Gets Season 2 Premiere Date, Teaser — Watch

HBO Max has slotted Thursday, May 6 for the Season 2 premiere of Legendary, the hit reality competition series that puts the spotlight on ballroom culture.

Ballroom legend Leiomy Maldonado, fashion stylist Law Roach, actress Jameela Jamil and rapper Megan Thee Stallion return as judges for Season 2, along with Dashaun Wesley as ballroom MC.

This season features ten new houses igniting the catwalk to battle for the legendary trophy and the $100,000 cash prize. Each episode is a themed extravaganza to see who will be named superior house and move one step closer to becoming “Legendary.”

Maldonado, Roach, Jamil and Megan Thee Stallion will be joined this season by guest judges including Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson, Amiyah Scott, Nicco Annan, Normani, Adam Lambert and Demi Lovato to decide the winner.

Legendary celebrates ballroom culture which started in New York as a subculture that served as a safe haven for the LGBTQ community — primarily for Black and Latinx people. The series brings the culture to the masses as we see families or “Houses” fashion and dance challenges including vogueing for the chance to snatch the trophy and win the cash prize. The series’ vogue challenge last year on TikTok drew over 3 billion views.



Legendary is produced by Scout Productions.

Watch the teaser above. See key art below.