Lauren Kisilevsky Promoted To SVP, Original Movies Disney Branded Television

Lauren Kisilevsky has been upped at Disney Branded Television.

Kisilevsky, who was previously VP, Original Movies, Disney Channels, becomes SVP, Original Movies, Disney Branded Television.

She will develop and oversee production of a slate of movies for Disney Channel and Disney+. It comes after the company launched the Disney Branded Television unit led by Gary Marsh.

Kisilevsky will report to Ayo Davis, EVP, Creative Development and Strategy, Disney Branded Television.

She previously oversaw Disney Channel Original Movies such as Upside-Down Magic, Descendants 3, Zombies 2 and upcoming Spin as well as Disney+’s Secret Society of Second Born Royals and upcoming Sneakerella.

Prior to joining Disney Channel, Kisilevsky developed feature films including Paper Heart, Nothing Like the Holidays and Pandorum and worked with Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher on the executive side.

“Lauren is an exceptional creative executive whose deep understanding of our brand and tremendous contributions continue to yield must-experience movies for kids and families,” said Davis. “As Disney Branded Television continues to augment its efforts in attracting and building the very best and most inclusive home for creative talent, I am confident that Lauren will continue to play a crucial role in delivering high-quality, magical and heartfelt stories for years to come.”