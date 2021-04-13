Laura Sher Promoted To EVP, MGM Scripted Television Operations

MGM has promoted Laura Sher to Executive Vice President of its scripted television operation.

The move comes after Epix President took over MGM’s scripted television division following the departure of Steve Stark.

Sher will continue to serve as co-general manager of Epix alongside her new role. She will work with Wright, MGM’s Chief Legal Officer Lesley Freeman and President of Television Operations Brian Edwards to grow the company’s scripted TV business.

MGM’s Michael Minden will continue to serve as EVP of Business and Legal Affairs for the studio’s scripted division.

Sher joined Epix in 2018 as EVP, Business and Legal Affairs, Original Programming, and was promoted to co-GM, EPIX in 2019. Prior to Epix, Sher was a Partner at CDAS in the Entertainment practice, Head of TV Business Affairs at CAA and SVP, Business and Legal Affairs, Business Development at AMC Networks.

MGM Scripted Television slate includes Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, FX’s Fargo, Amazon’s Vikings, Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla, CBS’ Clarice and upcoming Netflix series Wednesday Addams.

“I’ve had the privilege of working alongside Laura for the past two and a half years at Epix, where we have benefited greatly from her business acumen, strategic thinking and strong relationships,” said Wright. “Laura is an extraordinary leader, and I’m thrilled she is joining the MGM team to help further scale the studio’s already impressive scripted television business.”

“The demand for premium global television content has never been greater, and with its vast library of IP and world class creative team, MGM is uniquely positioned to succeed in this rapidly evolving marketplace,” added Sher. “I’m honored to once again partner with Michael and help build upon the studio’s robust scripted slate.”