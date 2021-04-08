‘Last Man Standing’: Fox Unveils Airdate For Hourlong Series Finale

Last Man Standing will conclude with an hourlong series finale, Fox unveiled Thursday.

The series finale will air Thursday, May 20 from 9-10 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. In October, the network revealed that the Tim Allen-fronted sitcom will end with its ninth season. Last Man Standing stars Allen as Mike Baxter, a happily married father of three daughters, who usually finds himself the odd man out in a home dominated by women.

In addition to Allen, the series stars Nancy Travis as Mike’s wife, Vanessa Baxter; Amanda Fuller as their oldest daughter, Kristin Baxter; Molly McCook as middle daughter Mandy Baxter-Anderson; Christoph Sanders as Mandy’s husband, Kyle Anderson; Jordan Masterson as Kristin’s husband, Ryan Vogelson; Jonathan Adams as the Baxters’ neighbor and Mike’s co-worker, Chuck Larabee; Krista Marie Yu as foreign exchange student Jen; and Hector Elizondo as Mike’s longtime business partner and Vanessa’s stepfather, Ed Alzate.

Ahead of the finale, Last Man Standing returns to Fox with a familiar face. Booksmart star Kaitlyn Dever will guest star as Eve in this evening’s episode. In “The Two Nieces of Eve,” Dever’s Eve comes home for a visit and struggles to connect with her nieces. Meanwhile, Kyle turns to Ed when he worries he isn’t dynamic enough in his preaching.

The show, which was created by Jack Burditt, is showrun by Kevin Abbott, who exec produces alongside Allen, Matt Berry, Kevin Hench, Ed Yeager, Marty Adelstein, Shawn Levy, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, Pat Bullard, Mike Teverbaugh, Linda Teverbaugh and John Amodeo.

See a clip of the upcoming episode featuring Dever below.