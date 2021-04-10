LAPD Plans Non-Violence Forum With Community Leaders In Anticipation Of George Floyd Trial Verdict

The Los Angeles Police Dept., in conjunction with faith and community leaders, is staging a forum to call for non-violence in possible demonstrations and protests associated with the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s role in the death of George Floyd.

Floyd’s death on May 25th last year resulted in protests in Los Angeles and elsewhere that quickly escalated over the next two weeks. Estimates are that between $1 billion and $2 billion in damages resulted across the US from May 26 to June 8, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

The LAPD’s April 23 meeting will feature Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Chief Michel Moore, Los Angeles Police Department Assistant Director In Charge Kristi Johnson, Federal Bureau of Investigation Capri Maddox, General Manager/Executive Director, LA Civil + Human Rights and Equity Senior Pastor Edgar J. Boyd, First African Methodist Episcopal Church Richard Zaldival, Executive Director and Founder-The Wall Las Memorias Project, and Abraham Cooper, Rabbi, Simon Wiesenthal Center

The meeting will be at 4 PM in the LAPD Headquarters Building Courtyard on West 1st Street.

The joint press conference will call for non-violence in any possible demonstrations that may take place in relation to the trial for the death of George Floyd.