Five Arrested In Shooting Of Lady Gaga’s Dogwalker And Theft Of Two French Bulldogs

Five people have been arrested in the recent shooting of Lady Gaga’s dogwalker and the theft of the singer’s two French bulldogs, the Los Angeles Police Department said today. Included in the arrests was the woman who returned the dogs two nights after the Feb. 24 crime in hopes of cashing in on a $500,000 reward.

According to police, the suspects are not believed to have known of Gaga’s connection to the dogs. Three of the suspects – ages 18, 19 and 27 – are gang members who knew of the breed’s value.

Arrested and charged with attempted murder and armed robbery were James Jackson, 18; Jaylin White, 19; and Lafayette Whaley, 27. Harold White, the 40-year-old father of Jaylin White, and Jennifer McBride, 50, were charged with acting as accessories after the fact.

Gaga’s dogwalker and friend, Ryan Fischer, was shot once but survived. A third dog he’d been walking in the area of Sierra Bonita Avenue and Sunset Blvd.was not stolen.

McBride, according to the LAPD, claimed that she found the dogs and brought the pets, named Koji and Gustav, to the department’s Olympic Station to collect the reward posted on Instagram by the singer-actress, who was in Italy filming House of Gucci.

Police later ascertained that McBride was in a relationship with the elder White.

Jackson, Whaley and both Whites “are all documented gang members from Los Angeles,” the LAPD said in its report.

Last month, Fischer posted an Instagram update on his condition, thanks first responders and telling Gaga, “Your babies are back and the family is whole…”