L.A. County Reports 37 New Covid-19 Deaths & 813 New Positive Cases; Test Positivity Rate Is Lowest Since Pandemic Began

On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released new Covid-19 data, reporting 37 new deaths and 813 new positive cases of the virus.

While Public Health said that L.A. County’s test positivity rate is now the lowest it’s been since the pandemic began, at 1.1%, case numbers and deaths reported may reflect delays in weekend reporting.

The numbers reported today bring the County to a total of 23,467 deaths, and 1,225,256 confirmed cases.

At time of reporting, 508 residents are hospitalized with Covid-19, 24% of whom are in the Intensive Care Unit.

Nine of today’s new deaths were of individuals over the age of 80, with 13 people between the ages of 65 and 79 lost to the virus. 11 individuals who died were between 50 and 64 years years of age, with three dying between ages 30 and 49, and one between the ages of 18 and 29.

Testing results have now been made available to more than 6,192,000 people, with 18% testing positive. At this time, over 4,715,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered across Los Angeles County, with 1,652,149 individuals receiving second doses and 136,232 getting the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Public Health also continues to track cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) within the County. A serious inflammatory condition associated with Covid-19 affecting those under the age of 21, MIS-C has led to the death of one L.A. County child, while affecting 169 in total. All children with MIS-C were hospitalized, with 39% being treated in the ICU.

Today, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer saluted the “tremendous progress” being made in L.A. County, with regard to Covid-19, while continuing to urge caution.

Additional MIS-C Cases Confirmed in Children as L.A. County Reports Lowest Test Positivity Rate Since the Beginning of the Pandemic; Reports 37 New Deaths and 813 New Confirmed Cases of #COVID19 in Los Angeles County. View https://t.co/TrVfdab8KR for More Information. pic.twitter.com/IKqwE9i27p — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) April 10, 2021

“April is a critical month in our COVID-19 recovery journey,” she added. “Over the last few weeks, businesses and public spaces have reopened, and many more people have been out and around others. With increased contact among non-household members, there are many more opportunities for transmission of COVID-19, particularly if public health directives are not followed. As we’re seeing in many other states, if we can’t find it in us to follow safety precautions, including wearing face coverings and distancing when around others, we jeopardize our ability to move forward on the recovery journey.”