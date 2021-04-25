Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Disgruntled Fan Blasts Disney World For Changing Rides, Says Wokeness Is Ruining His Favorite Attractions; Hollywood Responds

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Alec Baldwin-Kelsey Grammer Comedy Series Not Going Forward At ABC; Project Being Shopped Elsewhere
Read the full story

L.A. County Reports 16 New Covid-19 Deaths & 443 New Positive Cases

Downtown Los Angeles
AP Photo/Nick Ut

On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released new Covid-19 data, reporting 16 new deaths and 443 new positive cases of the virus.

While the number of hospitalizations continues to decrease across the County as more vaccines are given, the number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting.

The numbers reported today bring the County to a total of 23,775 deaths, and 1,231,163 confirmed cases.

At time of reporting, 453 residents are hospitalized with Covid-19, 23% of whom are in the ICU.

Covid test results have now been made available to almost 6,414,000 individuals, with 18% of individuals testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 0.7%.

At this point, upwards of 6,642,000 doses of vaccine have been administered across L.A. County, including more than 4,254,000 first doses, and more than 2,387,000 second doses. Public Health said that 48% of county residents 16 years and older have now received at least one dose; that tally is up 4% from the week prior.

Five of today’s new deaths were of individuals over the age of 80, with four people between the ages of 65 and 79 lost to the virus. Three individuals who died were between 50 and 64 years years of age, with four dying between ages 30 and 49.

Over the weekend, Public Health will be offering vaccinations without appointments to all residents 16 and older, while supplies last. Today’s report comes on the heels of an announcement made yesterday by the FDA and CDC, in which the organizations lifted the pause on use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

For more Covid updates from the Department, tune into their Virtual Town Hall on vaccines on Tuesday, April 27, at 6:00 p.m., which will be streamed on their Twitter, Facebook and YouTube channels.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad