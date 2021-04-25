L.A. County Reports 16 New Covid-19 Deaths & 443 New Positive Cases

On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released new Covid-19 data, reporting 16 new deaths and 443 new positive cases of the virus.

While the number of hospitalizations continues to decrease across the County as more vaccines are given, the number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting.

The numbers reported today bring the County to a total of 23,775 deaths, and 1,231,163 confirmed cases.

COVID-19 Daily Update:

April 24, 2021

New Cases: 443 (1,231,163 to date)

New Deaths: 16 (23,775 to date)

Current Hospitalizations: 453 pic.twitter.com/DzRpe4snOK — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) April 24, 2021

At time of reporting, 453 residents are hospitalized with Covid-19, 23% of whom are in the ICU.

Covid test results have now been made available to almost 6,414,000 individuals, with 18% of individuals testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 0.7%.

At this point, upwards of 6,642,000 doses of vaccine have been administered across L.A. County, including more than 4,254,000 first doses, and more than 2,387,000 second doses. Public Health said that 48% of county residents 16 years and older have now received at least one dose; that tally is up 4% from the week prior.

Five of today’s new deaths were of individuals over the age of 80, with four people between the ages of 65 and 79 lost to the virus. Three individuals who died were between 50 and 64 years years of age, with four dying between ages 30 and 49.

Vaccines to Prevent #COVID19 Are Safe, Effective and Crucial for Ending the Pandemic; Public Health Reports 16 New Deaths and 443 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. View https://t.co/JMWd2CYw6Z for More Information. pic.twitter.com/X1rhFFmgPL — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) April 24, 2021

Over the weekend, Public Health will be offering vaccinations without appointments to all residents 16 and older, while supplies last. Today’s report comes on the heels of an announcement made yesterday by the FDA and CDC, in which the organizations lifted the pause on use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

For more Covid updates from the Department, tune into their Virtual Town Hall on vaccines on Tuesday, April 27, at 6:00 p.m., which will be streamed on their Twitter, Facebook and YouTube channels.