‘La Brea’: Josh McKenzie & Chloe De Los Santos Join NBC Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Josh McKenzie (Filthy Rich, Five Bedrooms) and Chloe De Los Santos (Fam Time, Tidelands) are set as series regulars in NBC’s upcoming drama series La Brea.

In La Brea, written by David Appelbaum, when a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, it tears a family in half, separating mother (Natalie Zea) and son (Jack Martin) from father (Eoin Macken) and daughter (Zyra Gorecki). When part of the family find themselves in an unexplainable primeval world, alongside a disparate group of strangers, they must work to survive and uncover the mystery of where they are and if there is a way back home.

McKenzie will play Lucas. Sarcastic with an air of danger, Lucas has gone down a road of crime and works as a drug dealer. He is on a much different path than his police officer mother, Marybeth.

De Los Santos plays Lilly. At 12 years old, Lilly is quiet and introverted. She’s Veronica’s much younger sister and Aaron’s other daughter.

Appelbaum executive produces with Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt and Ken Woodruff. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio, producing with Keshet Studios.

McKenzie’s breakout role came in the 2009 feature film, Hopes & Dreams, which earned him the Most Outstanding Debut Performance at New Zealand’s AFTA Awards. Additional film work includes Ill Manors, Mega Time Squad and Northspur. His television credits include Legend of the Seeker, Power Rangers Megaforce, Filthy Rich and Destination Love.

McKenzie is repped by Independent Management Company in Australia and Odd Management in New Zealand.

De Los Santos’ credits include Fam Time, Tidelands, TV movie The Mother Lode and guest-starring roles on The End and Jade of Death. De Los Santos is repped by Industry Entertainment, Gilchrist Management and CESD.