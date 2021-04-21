‘La Brea’: Ione Skye Joins NBC Drama Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Camping alumna Ione Skye is set for a recurring role in NBC’s upcoming drama series La Brea.

In La Brea, written by David Appelbaum, when a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, it tears a family in half, separating mother (Natalie Zea) and son (Jack Martin) from father (Eoin Macken) and daughter (Zyra Gorecki). When part of the family find themselves in an unexplainable primeval world, alongside a disparate group of strangers, they must work to survive and uncover the mystery of where they are and if there is a way back home.

Skye will play Jessica Harris, a high-powered attorney and the older sister of Gavin. Jessica is like a second mom to Izzy (Gorecki) and is fiercely protective of her following the sinkhole disaster.

Appelbaum executive produces with Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt and Ken Woodruff. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio, producing with Keshet Studios.

Skye most recently was seen in a recurring role on the third season of NBC’s Good Girls and as a series regular in HBO’s Camping, created by Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner. Her other TV credits include ABC’s Private Practice, MTV’s Awkward, Fox’s Arrested Development, as well as Netflix’s Arrested Development in a reprisal of her role as Mrs. Veal. Her film work includes a starring role in Cameron Crowe-directed Say Anything opposite John Cusack and a supporting role in David Fincher’s Zodiac. She’s repped by Buchwald, Management Production Entertainment and Catherine Poulton in Australia.