‘Kung Fu’ Debuts Strong, Hits The CW’s Highest Wednesday Viewership In 7 Years

The CW’s reboot of Kung Fu delivered a strong debut on April 7, scoring The CW’s highest total viewership number for a Wednesday debut in 7 years since The 100 debuted on March 19, 2014.

The reboot debuted to the tune of 1.4 million total viewers and a 0.2 in the 18-49 demographic.

In addition, Kung Fu delivered The CW’s largest audience in the time period in two and half years since Riverdale in October 2018 (0.1, 530,000).

This continues ratings traction for the CW as Kung Fu is the third best premiere of the season including returning series following the debuts of Walker and Superman & Lois. Following Kung Fu, Nancy Drew (0.1, 666,000) delivered its largest audience of the season and its best since December 11, 2019.

Last night was The CW’s best Wednesday night since April 22, 2020.

Written by Christina M. Kim and inspired by the original series created by Ed Spielman, the new Kung Fu reboot follows a young Chinese American woman Nicky (Olivia Liang), whose quarter-life crisis causes her to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to San Francisco, she finds her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption and her own parents Jin (Tzi Ma) and Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) are at the mercy of a powerful Triad. Nicky will rely on her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice…all while searching for the ruthless assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai) and is now targeting her.