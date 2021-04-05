Kristin Davis To Headline & EP Black Comedy ‘Deeds’ In Works At HBO Max From Ellen Pompeo’s Calamity Jane

EXCLUSIVE: Kristin Davis, one of the stars of HBO Max’s upcoming Sex and the City revival, has set up a second series project at the WarnerMedia streamer. HBO Max has put in development Deeds, a half-hour black comedy starring and executive produced by Davis, from Ellen Pompeo’s Calamity Jane.

Written by Michael Davidoff (Working), Deeds is about a desperate realtor (Davis) who embarks on an increasingly dark path when she’s forced to team up with a drug-addicted, sociopathic, young couple who soon discover that in the world of high-end, LA real estate, when it comes to immorality and cutthroat behavior, they’re outmatched.

Pompeo and Laura Holstein will executive produce for Calamity Jane. Dave Fleming also will executive produce.

Davis is set to reprise her role as Charlotte York Goldenblatt opposite Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon in HBO Max’s Sex and the City limited series revival, titled And Just Like That, on which she is also an executive producer.

Davis starred in and executive produced alongside Rob Lowe Netflix’s 2019 holiday movie Holiday in the Wild. She’s repped by Buchwald, Dave Fleming of Atlas Artists and Sloane Offer Weber & Dern.

Davidoff was the co-creator of NBC’s Working and served as a co-executive producer on Nurse Jackie for Showtime. He is repped by Buchwald, and John Miranda Entertainment.

Grey’s Anatomy star and producer Pompeo is repped by CAA, John Carrabino Management, and Hansen Jacobson Teller.