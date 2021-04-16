Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo And Disney Team On Live-Action Pic Revolving Around Cinderella’s Evil Stepsisters; Gloria Sanchez Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Coming off the critical success of Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar, Oscar-nominated writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo will reteam on their first adventure with Disney: a live-action untitled Cinderella Evil Stepsisters film. Sources add that at this time it is unknown whether Wiig and Mumolo would also be starring in the film since it’s so early in development. Insiders also add that even if they were to appear in the film down the road, it wouldn’t be as the stepsisters as the plan is for them to be played by younger actresses.

The film is a fairy tale musical comedy that re-imagines the Cinderella classic from the point of view of her infamous evil stepsisters. Spanning their early childhood through the marriage of their universally beloved stepsister and beyond, we follow Anastasia and Drizella Tremaine as they struggle to uphold their family’s legacy.

Wiig and Mumolo, nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Bridesmaids, are currently co-writing the untitled film. Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell from Gloria Sanchez Productions will produce.

The project is just one of handful in which Disney is putting its famous antagonists front and center. Its Cruella de Vil pic Cruella starring Emma Stone bows in May, and the studio is also developing Gaston and LeFou, a Beauty and the Beast prequel TV series for Disney+ with Luke Evans and Josh Gad reprising their roles.

Wiig and Mumolo’s partnership goes all the way back to their school days at Groundlings Theatre & School, which they both attended. That friendship would eventually lead to them co-writing the Bridesmaids script, which was not only a massive hit but also earned the duo their first Oscar nomination. A decade later the two would team up again for Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar, which premiered on-demand in February. While Lionsgate didn’t release numbers, a source close to the project said the film overachieved expectations in sales and also owned its opening weekend on social media. The film is currently No. 3 on the Redbox on-demand chart.

Besides Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar, Wiig also starred opposite Gal Gadot as Cheeta in Wonder Woman 1984. Wiig will begin production this summer on MacGruber 2, a television series for NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service starring and co-written by Will Forte. Wiig will also be lending her voice for the next installment of the Despicable Me franchise.

Mumolo is known on the acting side for roles in Judd Apatow’s This Is Forty, the STX blockbuster Bad Moms and The Boss. Television credits include a series-regular role on the NBC comedy About a Boy, a recurring role on Amazon’s Transparent and Netflix’s Lady Dynamite. She is currently working on multiple acting and writing projects and will next be see in Queenpins alongside Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

Mumolo is repped by UTA, Thruline and Jackoway Austen. Wiig is repped by CAA and Jackoway Austen.