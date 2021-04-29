Kpop Group GOT7’s Mark Tuan Signs With CAA

Mark Tuan, popularly known as Mark in the Kpop group GOT7, has signed with CAA.

Tuan is a Chinese-American rapper, singer, model and gamer based in Los Angeles. Debuting with GOT7 in 2014, he has toured in over 17 countries, with the group’s videos racking up over two billion views on YouTube.

The multi-hypenate has been featured in international shows such as KBS World’s Battles Likes, SBS’s Law Of The Jungle and Mnet’s I Can See Your Voice. In 2019, Tuan won the award for Hot Star on the Weibo Starlight Awards.

After many years of pursuing music in South Korea, Tuan is looking to expand his digital presence in the United States with CAA.

Tuan launched his YouTube channel in January 2021, amassing more than two million followers in less than three weeks.

Shortly thereafter, Tuan debuted his first solo track dubbed “One In A Million”. The song reached No. 1 on the iTunes chart in more than 20 countries within 24 hours of its release. The accompanying animated music video gathered more than seven million views.

As a gamer, Tuan appeared on Huya’s Super Idol PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds League collecting. His appearance accrued more than nine million simultaneous viewers.

His modeling career has taken him to the covers of over 21 magazines including Vogue Korea, Allure and Cosmopolitan among others.

Most recently, Tuan released his third sell-out apparel capsule collection, called XC3, with Represent.

Tuan speaks Mandarin, English, and Korean.

Tuan continues to be repped by attorney Scott Felcher at Felcher & Freifeld, LLP.