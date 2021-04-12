You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Knott’s Berry Farm Announces Reopening Date Of May 6, Reveals New Attractions

A closed entrance at Knott's Berry Farm Kirby Lee/AP

California’s first theme park may be among the last to reopen, but reopen it will on May 6. Knott’s Berry Farm announced on Monday it will reopen first for season passholders on the early May date and then on the 21st to the general public.

Nearby Disneyland has set a reopening date of April 30, while Universal Studios Hollywood will unlock the gates to Hogwarts castle this Friday, April 16. Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia reopened on April 1.

Buena Park-located Knott’s has been closed for more than a year through the pandemic except for special outdoor events. The reopening will allow the park to celebrate its 100th anniversary with an array of new attractions.

Knott’s Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair will debut with a “4-D interactive dark ride” that pays homage to a classic attraction from 35 years ago.

The “Knott’s Summer Nights” attraction will return with live music and food and drink specials — it’s not Studio K, but after a yearlong closure fans will surely take what they can get.

Knott’s is also planning a “nightly ceremony” focused around a redesigned, illuminated K-tower at the park, which will also feature photos and other decor paying tribute to its history.

The centennial celebration will continue through Sept. 6.

Capacity will be limited as is the case with all theme parks under the state’s guidelines, with only Californians admitted at this time with reservations.

Season passes bought last year and this year through May 5 will be valid through May 5, 2022.

Buena Park, in Orange County, is in the Orange tier of the state’s tiered reopening frameowk. In the Orange tier, theme parks are allowed 25% capacity. Indoor capacity is also 25% in Orange. By May 5, the O.C. may be graduated to the Yellow tier, in which parks are allowed to 35% capacity.

Last week, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state would be removing tiered restrictions entirely on June 15. Assuming that includes amusement parks it would, of course, be music to the ears of theme park operators and employees as the peak summer season gets underway.

City News Service contributed to this report.

