KISS: A&E Preps Two-Part Documentary On Classic Rock Band For Biography Strand

KISS, the band behind hits such as Rock & Roll All Nite and God Gave Rock & Roll To You, are set to be the subject of a four-hour, two-part documentary for A&E.

The cable network has ordered Biography: KISStory as part of its long-running doc strand.

It will be produced by Leslie Greif, who produced Gene Simmons Family Jewels for the network. Greif’s Big Dreams Entertainment will produce with Critical Content, whose Jenny Daly will exec produce alongside Greif.

It comes after Deadline revealed that Netflix was on the brink of a deal for Shout It Out Loud, a feature biopic about the band from director Joachim Rønning.

Biography: KISStory, which will be directed by D.J. Viola (Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses), will chronicle the band’s five decades in the business as founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons reflect on their career.

Related Story Netflix Near Deal On KISS Biopic 'Shout It Out Loud;' Joachim Rønning To Direct Film With Leaders Paul Stanley & Gene Simmons Center Stage

Launching on Sunday June 27 at 9pm, it will feature interviews with Stanley and Simmons, current members Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer and the likes of Dave Grohl, Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, and Doc McGhee, who previously managed the band.

It will feature original recording sessions, home movies, behind-the-scenes stories and rare footage and will tell their story from the band’s start in New York City’s gritty rock scene of the 70s, their rise to fame, almost losing it all to drugs and alcohol in the 80s and how they ultimately fought their way back to the top of the charts in the 90s.

A&E’s Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson will also exec produce.

“Through the Biography lens we are able to give fans a backstage pass to a two-night event that honors the legacy of the rock icons behind KISS,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and Head of Programming for A&E. “This documentary event is a special tribute to a one-of-a-kind band and the incredible Kiss Army fanbase that has idolized them for generations.”