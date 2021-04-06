‘Killing Field’: Kate Katzman, Donna D’errico, Swen Temmel & Zack Ward Cast In Bruce Willis-Led Action Thriller

Kate Katzman (The Comeback Trail), Donna D’errico (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Swen Temmel (The Bay), and Zack Ward (Z Nation) will appear opposite Bruce Willis in the action thriller, Killing Field, a project that was part of the three-picture deal Willis sealed last year with Emmett/Furla Films.

James Cullen Bressack is directing the film from a script by Ross Peacock. In the film, a man’s (Chad Michael Murray) life on his serene farm is interrupted when a cop and a pair of dangerous criminals show up.

Alex Eckert, Tyler Olsen, Mark Steward, and Chad A. Verdi produced the pic.

Katzman is repped by Rugolo Entertainment; D’errico by Worldwide Artists Group; Ward by Vanguard Management Group.