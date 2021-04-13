‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ Adds Four More To Cast

Tatanka Means (I Know This Much is True), Michael Abbott Jr (Loving), Pat Healy (Bad Education) and Scott Shepherd (Bridge of Spies) have been added to the cast of Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, the Apple Studios film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro and based on David Grann’s bestseller.

The cast ramp-up continues on the Scorsese-directed film, with the quartet joining recent additions William Belleau, Louis Cancelmi, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson and indigenous actresses Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins and Jillian Dion. DiCaprio and De Niro star with Lily Gladstone and Jesse Plemons.

Set in 1920s Oklahoma, the long-in-the-works Killers of the Flower Moon depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

Means will play John Wren; Abbott will play Frank Smith; and Healy will by John Burger, a federal agent who works with Tom White (Plemons) on the investigation of the murders in the Osage Nation. Shepherd will play Bryan Burkhart the brother of DiCaprio’s Ernest Burkhart.

Scorsese is producing Killers of the Flower Moon from a screenplay by Eric Roth. Imperative Entertainment’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas and Appian Way Productions are producing.

Means is repped by Amsel, Eisenstadt, Frazier & Hinohosa, Inc; Abbott by Untitled Entertainment; Healy by Gersh, Luber-Roklin and JTWAMM; and Shepherd by UTA and Framework.