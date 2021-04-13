Kevin Hart & Woody Harrelson Action Comedy ‘Man From Toronto’ Sets MLK 2022 Debut

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Arclight Cinemas & Pacific Theatres Won't Be Reopening: No "Viable Way Forward"
Sony’s Kevin Hart-Woody Harrelson action comedy Man From Toronto has set a release date of Jan. 14, 2022.

The pic was taken off the theatrical release calendar as the pandemic took hold.  At one point, it was scheduled to open on November 20. Hart owns two of MLK’s biggest openings with Ride Along, ranked third with a four-day of $48.6M in 2014, and Ride Along 2 in 2016, with a four-day of $41M.

Directed by Patrick Hughes, Man From Toronto follows the world’s deadliest assassin and New York’s biggest screwup as they’re mistaken for each other at an Airbnb rental. Kaley Cuoco and Ellen Barkin also star in a screenplay penned by Robbie Fox and Chris Bremner. EPs are Bill Bannerman, Aaron L. Gilbert and Jason Cloth. Producers are Steve Tisch, Todd Black and Jason Blumenthal,

Harrelson took over for Jason Statham, who departed the project early last year.

